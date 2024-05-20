Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 921 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,375,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 42.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in LPL Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,744,000 after purchasing an additional 181,594 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.20.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $267.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.13 and its 200 day moving average is $246.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.13 and a 12 month high of $276.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

