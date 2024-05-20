Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,804,000 after buying an additional 26,665,035 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after buying an additional 1,346,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,707,000 after buying an additional 1,248,693 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.72 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

