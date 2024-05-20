Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.27.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 6.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 16.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,253,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after buying an additional 175,148 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 40.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 102,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Infosys during the third quarter valued at $5,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

