ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 264,030 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 264,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,000. ING Groep NV owned 0.15% of Envista at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 73,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of Envista by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 102,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Envista by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $18.53 on Monday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Envista

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.