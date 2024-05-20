ING Groep NV Boosts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.48, for a total value of $4,817,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,012 shares in the company, valued at $67,854,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,273. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Argus upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $434.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $291.87 and a 1-year high of $442.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $424.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.