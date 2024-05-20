ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 52,792.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,835 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,737 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $987,432,000 after buying an additional 116,860 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $793,607,000 after acquiring an additional 185,882 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $503,641,000 after acquiring an additional 176,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $129.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.30 and a 200-day moving average of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,783 shares of company stock worth $1,533,465 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

