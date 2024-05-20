ING Groep NV Has $7.28 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 309,820.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,910 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $53.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

