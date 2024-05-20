ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,854,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT opened at $204.19 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.43 and a 1 year high of $215.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

