ING Groep NV Purchases 104,254 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 87,608.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,254 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $76.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $76.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

