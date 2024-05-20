ING Groep NV Purchases 4,572 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its position in Ventas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $48.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.59. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

