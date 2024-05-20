ING Groep NV Purchases Shares of 11,379 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,379 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.79.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $685.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $684.22 and its 200 day moving average is $608.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $330.30 and a one year high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

