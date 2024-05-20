ING Groep NV Sells 20,648 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,648 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,660,577.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,807.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $2,500,533.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,897,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,660,577.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 182,593 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,807.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,402 shares of company stock valued at $89,071,727 over the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG opened at $120.30 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.