ING Groep NV Sells 56,784 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,784 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 273.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

VMC stock opened at $259.10 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $190.51 and a 1-year high of $276.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,227 shares of company stock worth $7,494,261 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

