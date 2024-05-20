ING Groep NV Sells 66,652 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,652 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 0.07% of Eastman Chemical worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 168,009 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $812,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 99,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,592,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,787 shares of company stock valued at $11,105,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $100.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average of $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $102.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

