ING Groep NV Takes $6.70 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after buying an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $960,592,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,416,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,848,000 after buying an additional 168,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,252,000 after buying an additional 258,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,830,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $152.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

