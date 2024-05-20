ING Groep NV Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Snowflake by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,064,804.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.43.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.3 %

SNOW opened at $162.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.74 and a beta of 0.90. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.40 and a 12-month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

