Insider Buying: abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API) Insider Purchases 125,000 Shares of Stock

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) insider Mike Balfour acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £66,250 ($83,207.74).

LON API opened at GBX 51.80 ($0.65) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.17. abrdn Property Income Trust Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 44.15 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 57.90 ($0.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of £197.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.78 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. abrdn Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is -1,739.13%.

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

