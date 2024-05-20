Insider Buying: Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Purchases 2,450 Shares of Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Ajay Kavan bought 2,450 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($12.81) per share, with a total value of £24,990 ($31,386.59).

Ajay Kavan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 7th, Ajay Kavan acquired 2,471 shares of Dunelm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,012 ($12.71) per share, with a total value of £25,006.52 ($31,407.33).

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,055 ($13.25) on Monday. Dunelm Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 959 ($12.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49. The company has a market cap of £2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,386.30, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,056.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,076.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DNLM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,410 ($17.71) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.07) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,189 ($14.93).

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dunelm Group

About Dunelm Group

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.