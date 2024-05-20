Insider Buying: PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Insider Purchases 133 Shares of Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Myers purchased 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £150.29 ($188.76).

Jonathan Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Jonathan Myers bought 172 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £149.64 ($187.94).

PZ Cussons Trading Up 0.7 %

LON:PZC opened at GBX 114 ($1.43) on Monday. PZ Cussons plc has a 12-month low of GBX 81.50 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 199 ($2.50). The firm has a market cap of £488.74 million, a PE ratio of -1,432.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 94.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of PZ Cussons to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.39) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

See Also

