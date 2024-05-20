Insider Selling: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Insider Sells $951,809.60 in Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Apple stock opened at $189.87 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 15,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $818,000. One Day In July LLC raised its position in Apple by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.71.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

