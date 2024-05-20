Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, May 13th, Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,522.75 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,306.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,213.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,257.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

