Insperity’s (NSP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, RTT News reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.50.

NYSE:NSP opened at $104.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.42. Insperity has a 12-month low of $90.80 and a 12-month high of $128.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,066.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Insperity by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,991,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,090,000 after purchasing an additional 780,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,696,000 after purchasing an additional 182,773 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 4.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,291,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,852 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in Insperity by 1.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 894,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Insperity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

