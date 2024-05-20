Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Position Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 119,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 72,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,539,000 after acquiring an additional 51,064 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 163,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Homes

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $35.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

