Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 268 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $924.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $882.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $687.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $298.06 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. TD Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.