iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Balentine LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,882,000 after buying an additional 939,567 shares during the period. Cornell University purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,212,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,006,000 after acquiring an additional 744,074 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SHY opened at $81.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average is $81.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39.
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
