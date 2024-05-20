Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37. Jabil also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.65-2.05 EPS.

Jabil Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $115.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

