Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.53 billion. Jabil also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Jabil Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE JBL opened at $115.00 on Monday. Jabil has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.72 and its 200 day moving average is $129.49.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

