Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $174.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

JKHY stock opened at $168.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.58. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

