Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $18.00 on Monday. Jamf has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jamf will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,032,380.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,108.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,032,380.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,108.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,309,444.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,336. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 40.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

