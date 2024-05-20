Jefferies Financial Group Increases Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $160.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WIX. StockNews.com cut shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $149.40 on Monday. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 176.5% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,197,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 9.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 163.7% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 246.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

