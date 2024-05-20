Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s previous close.

X has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

United States Steel stock opened at $35.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1,140.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in United States Steel by 60.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

