Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

JEF stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

