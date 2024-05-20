John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

John Bean Technologies has a payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $93.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $88.03 and a 12-month high of $125.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.92 and a 200 day moving average of $99.55.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $392.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

JBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

