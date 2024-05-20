José Manuel Vargas Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Stock

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) insider José Manuel Vargas purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £600,000 ($753,579.50).

Petra Diamonds Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON:PDL opened at GBX 44.55 ($0.56) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Petra Diamonds Limited has a one year low of GBX 35.13 ($0.44) and a one year high of GBX 77.10 ($0.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £86.52 million, a PE ratio of -112.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.48.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

