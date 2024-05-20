José Manuel Vargas Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Stock

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) insider José Manuel Vargas purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £600,000 ($753,579.50).
Petra Diamonds Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of LON:PDL opened at GBX 44.55 ($0.56) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Petra Diamonds Limited has a one year low of GBX 35.13 ($0.44) and a one year high of GBX 77.10 ($0.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £86.52 million, a PE ratio of -112.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.48.
About Petra Diamonds
