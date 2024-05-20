JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 293.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Etfidea LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock valued at $196,746,504. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. UBS Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $204.79 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $134.40 and a 12 month high of $205.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.60.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

