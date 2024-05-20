JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 18,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,446,000 after buying an additional 42,424 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,117,000 after buying an additional 276,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $204.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $588.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $134.40 and a 12 month high of $205.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock valued at $196,746,504. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

