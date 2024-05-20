JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$56.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$53.56.

Get Enbridge alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Announces Dividend

Enbridge stock opened at C$50.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a one year low of C$42.75 and a one year high of C$52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.11%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.