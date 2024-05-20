Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 544,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,385 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,615,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,376,000 after purchasing an additional 216,558 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,728,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,896,000 after acquiring an additional 421,441 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,050,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,280,000 after purchasing an additional 581,094 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 7.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,047,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,237,000 after purchasing an additional 222,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,422,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after buying an additional 55,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $22.17 on Monday. Kanzhun Limited has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.66 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

