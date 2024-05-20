Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 184 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,395,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,200,000 after buying an additional 259,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,175,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,422,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after purchasing an additional 112,243 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 604,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,786 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 28.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 470,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,234,000 after purchasing an additional 104,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.90.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $347.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $423.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $375.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

