Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 738 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.30.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,245 shares of company stock worth $2,702,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $117.00 on Monday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $117.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.63 and its 200 day moving average is $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

