Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Entergy were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,408,582,000 after acquiring an additional 104,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,977 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,883,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,904,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,950,000 after purchasing an additional 258,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,506,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,807,000 after buying an additional 352,847 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ETR. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.45.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $113.03 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $113.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.02 and its 200-day moving average is $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Entergy’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,729 shares of company stock worth $2,395,315. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

