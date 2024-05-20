Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 432 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $188.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $196.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.21. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.