Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 700 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,206 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $100.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

