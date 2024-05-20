Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock opened at $167.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.45. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

