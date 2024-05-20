Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equifax were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Equifax by 55.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Equifax Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $248.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

