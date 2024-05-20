Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,526 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in eBay were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $495,407,000 after acquiring an additional 289,071 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of eBay by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,089 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,979,291 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,717,000 after acquiring an additional 209,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in eBay by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

eBay stock opened at $51.60 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

