Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 24.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 57.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.22.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EQR stock opened at $67.13 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 112.03%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

