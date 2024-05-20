Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,825,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,697,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.5 %

HWM stock opened at $82.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.81. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $83.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

