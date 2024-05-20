Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PTC were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 24.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $9,647,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in PTC by 786.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.64.

PTC Stock Up 0.0 %

PTC stock opened at $184.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.52. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.47 and a 12 month high of $194.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.