Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Church & Dwight by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $106.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $108.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average is $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

View Our Latest Report on CHD

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $908,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $908,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,972 shares of company stock valued at $39,133,366 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.